BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Factory Outlet Tooling

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Wednesday that it has executed once again on its growth strategy and completed the acquisition of Factory Outlet Tooling in Richardson, Texas.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BlackHawk has been accelerating its acquisition activity in recent years, significantly bolstering its capabilities by aggressively expanding to reach more customers across the country and around the world. Wednesday's transaction marks another milestone in its strategic plan, facilitating entry into new product categories, geographical territories and industry sectors.

FOT emerged as a prominent manufacturing tool distributor serving diverse sectors, including metalworking, aerospace, oil and gas, automotive, and job shop manufacturing. FOT earned recognition for its exceptional service in helping corporations streamline operations and reduce costs across various components, purchases, shipping and delivery times. The acquisition underscores BlackHawk's commitment to aggressive expansion, leveraging FOT's expertise to tap into new markets and enhance its global footprint.

“For almost 20 years FOT has been a staple in the North Texas area,” said Chris Springer, president of Factory Outlet Tooling. “Joining forces with BlackHawk Industrial is a natural fit for us. The buying power coupled with vast product lines as well as FOT’s expertise will allow our customers a winning combination to stay competitive in our market. I am excited for our companies as well as our customers and look forward to continued growth for many years to come.”

“Our number one priority is being the leading resource in the industrial space for saving customers money and being a catalyst for their success,” said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. “With FOT’s team of experts and ours, we can offer new and broader services in another strategic market. We are looking forward to sharing our value proposition with the North Texas market and all our customers around the world. It is extremely exciting to have the talented associates of FOT join BlackHawk and contribute to our ongoing success.”

BlackHawk is intent on creating additional value for industrial manufacturers, by expanding into new geographic markets to reach more of its production facilities; expanding its product offering to provide fresh products and services that end-users value; and investing in sales channels which improve the effectiveness of its technical sales resources. The acquisition is just one of several pieces in BlackHawk’s growth strategy to build the only distributor that is truly “Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care.”