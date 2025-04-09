Ballymore Safety Products Acquires Valley Craft Industries

Ballymore Safety Products has acquired Minnesota material handling manufacturer Valley Craft Industries, company officials announced earlier this month.

Pennsylvania-based Ballymore said the addition of Valley Craft would establish it as one of the nation’s largest fully integrated providers of safety, vertical access, and material handling products and services.

Valley Craft and its workforce of more than 100 will continue to deliver products under the Valley Craft name from its facility in Lake City, Minnesota. Ballymore added that it intends to invest in that plant, which would become its new headquarters for the Midwest region.

"Acquiring Valley Craft represents a great step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive, innovative safety solutions for our customers," Ballymore Chairman Bill Frame said in a statement. "Valley Craft's expertise in material handling and storage, combined with its extensive domestic manufacturing capabilities, positions us to offer an unparalleled range of safety products and services to our customers and enables us to onshore products that have been historically imported.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is Ballymore’s fourth acquisition since 2021.