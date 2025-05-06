Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions

Lubricants supplier Lubrication Engineers announced Tuesday that it has acquired biodegradable lubrication developer RSC Bio Solutions.

LE officials said that RSC’s portfolio of “environmentally acceptable lubricants” helps industrial and marine customers meet both regulations and environmental stewardship goals. Its Futerra and EnviroLogic lines, in particular, are found on vessels and in other sensitive locations around the world.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"RSC Bio Solutions has an impressive portfolio of sustainable products powered by proprietary technologies developed over multiple decades," LE CEO Eric Borland said in a statement. "Together with the employees of RSC Bio Solutions, we are committed to ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality, sustainable products to customers across the globe."

The deal follows LE’s proposed acquisition of Royal Purple’s industrial brands and products announced earlier this year. LE, originally founded in 1951, partnered with private equity firm Aurora Capital Partners in 2023.