Relevant Industrial Acquired by PE Firm

Fusion Capital Partners was launched in 2024 and this is its second deal.

Business Wire
May 19, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf Relevant
Relevant

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Capital Partners (“Fusion”), a private investment firm specializing in engineered products and services within the industrial sector, today announced it has acquired Relevant Industrial, LLC (“Relevant”), a leading provider of industrial equipment and engineered solutions, from LKCM Headwater Investments (“LKCM”). Fusion will hold majority ownership in the company with LKCM remaining as a minority partner. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Relevant specializes in providing engineered products and services for critical industrial applications to a broad array of customers and end markets, supported by locations throughout the U.S. Leveraging decades of expertise, Relevant’s team of technicians, engineers, and industry specialists collaborate with customers to enhance efficiency, productivity, and safety, offering a range of industrial products, including instrumentation, automation, combustion solutions, rotating equipment, valves, and more from leading manufacturers.

“As we embark on our next chapter of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Fusion as our newest strategic partner,” said John Carte, CEO of Relevant. “Fusion’s industry knowledge, growth-focused playbook and partnership-driven approach resonated with me and my leadership team. We have a number of exciting future opportunities in front of us and believe our collaboration with Fusion will accelerate our company’s growth trajectory while building on our strong foundation and creating even greater value for our team and our stakeholders. I would also like to express my thanks to LKCM for their support, which has been instrumental to our current growth. I look forward to their continued partnership as a minority investor.”

This transaction marks the second acquisition for Fusion, which was launched in 2024 by Jason Cowett, Matt Brown, Tom Cutting, Jeff Chaney, Matt Veneman and Forrest Beck. The firm’s founding team brings decades of shared experience to their portfolio company partners, an extensive history of creating value together and well-established strategies to increase growth, enhance earnings and optimize processes.

“It’s an exciting time for our team at Fusion as we close on our second portfolio company,” said Matt Brown, Co-Managing Partner at Fusion. “Utilizing our thesis-driven approach, we have proactively targeted the process automation ecosystem and have been following Relevant’s evolution for years. Our belief in John and his entire team, coupled with the company’s strong market position and numerous available growth levers, creates a strong foundation to deploy our partnership-driven growth playbook. We look forward to helping Relevant continue its journey toward market leadership and strengthening the value it brings to its customers, suppliers and employees.”

Following the close of the transaction, Relevant will continue to operate from its Houston, TX headquarters and remain under the leadership of its current management team.


