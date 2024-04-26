Vickers Engineering Merges with Netform

The deal allows Vickers to leverage its capabilities across a larger, more diversified customer base.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co.
Apr 26, 2024
PRNewswire

CHICAGO — Brown Gibbons Lang & Company announced the merger of Vickers Engineering, a leading provider of mission-critical, highly engineered metal components and assemblies for the automotive and industrial markets, with Netform, a leading manufacturer of advanced flow-formed and cold-formed components and assemblies primarily focused on transmission and propulsion applications.

BGL's Automotive & Aftermarket and Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing teams exclusively advised Vickers Engineering in the transaction.

Headquartered in New Troy, Michigan, Vickers produces high-quality precision parts by leveraging its advanced robotics and automation capabilities to supply major Asian, European, and North American headquartered automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and industrial companies. Vickers manages full non-ferrous and aluminum supply chains and serves as a one-stop shop for complex, tight-tolerance components for hybrid powertrains, electric vehicles, and driveline applications.

Netform, headquartered in Shelby Township, Michigan, with two additional facilities in Ohio, is a portfolio company of Torque Capital Group. Its proprietary, highly engineered flow-formed and cold-formed products primarily serve transmission and propulsion applications in the automotive and truck markets.

The new partnership will allow Vickers to continue to leverage its advanced product capabilities and automated manufacturing processes across a larger, more diversified customer base. Vickers provides Netform with a diversified set of steel and aluminum processing capabilities as well as automation synergies, which will continue to support growth in the hybrid and EV markets.

BGL's Industrials group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of industrial end markets. Its emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that specialize in highly engineered and value-added products.

