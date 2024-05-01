Valin Corporation Acquires Dynamic Solutions

San Jose, Calif. (May 1, 2024) — Valin Corporation, a leading provider of technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries has acquired Irvine, California based Dynamic Solutions. Made effective on May 1, 2024, the acquisition further strengthens the already robust motion control and automation product portfolio for Valin.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Dynamic Solutions,” said Anne Vranicic, President of Valin Corporation. “Dynamic Solutions has a strong reputation in the industry and maintains an experienced and accomplished technical staff. We look forward to having them as part of our team.”

“I am incredibly proud of our employees who embody the top-level expertise and exemplary support for which our company is known. Together, we have earned a stellar reputation in the California tech market,” said Greg Roettger, founder and President of Dynamic Solutions. “We are very excited to join the Valin team and look forward to a high powered, synergistic alliance.

The enhanced resources and backing as part of Valin will enable us to elevate our ability to provide our customers with unmatched service.”

Established in 1998, Dynamic Solutions specializes in precision motion control, machine vision, and collaborative robotics. Their team has over 120 years of combined experience in the industry. Dynamic Solutions also provides customers with consultation, application support, and custom positioning stage design.

About Valin Corporation

Valin Corporation, a subsidiary of Graybar, is the leading technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries. For 50 years, Valin has offered personalized order management, on-site field support, comprehensive training, and applied expert engineering services utilizing automation, fluid management, precision measurement, process heating, and filtration products.



