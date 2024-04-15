White Cap Acquires Bend Construction Supply

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, announced Monday that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Bend Construction Supply Inc., a specialty distributor of products for concrete, mechanical and electrical contractors located in Bend, Oregon.

"By joining forces with Bend's experienced team, we have a great opportunity to expand our local presence in central Oregon and provide more products and services to our customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

Bend Construction Supply, founded in 2002 by David and Lisa Baker, is a premier supplier of struts, fasteners, anchors and concrete accessories and products.

David Baker will be joining the White Cap team and Lisa Baker will serve in a consulting capacity to assist with the transition.