White Cap Acquires Bend Construction Supply

The company serves concrete, mechanical and electrical contractors.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Apr 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 15 At 3 41 34 Pm
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, announced Monday that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Bend Construction Supply Inc., a specialty distributor of products for concrete, mechanical and electrical contractors located in Bend, Oregon.   

"By joining forces with Bend's experienced team, we have a great opportunity to expand our local presence in central Oregon and provide more products and services to our customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

Bend Construction Supply, founded in 2002 by David and Lisa Baker, is a premier supplier of struts, fasteners, anchors and concrete accessories and products.

David Baker will be joining the White Cap team and Lisa Baker will serve in a consulting capacity to assist with the transition.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Martin Supply Acquires Trinity Hardware Headquarters
April 15, 2024
Resideo office, Louisville, Ky.
Resideo to Acquire Snap One in $1.4B Deal
April 15, 2024
Ap24103728113698
U.S. Steel Shareholders Approve Takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel
April 15, 2024
Related Stories
Martin Supply, Florence, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Martin Supply Acquires Trinity Hardware Headquarters
Resideo office, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo to Acquire Snap One in $1.4B Deal
Do it Best headquarters, Ft. Wayne, Ind., April 2017.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best, United Hardware Merger Approved
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Resideo office, Louisville, Ky.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Resideo to Acquire Snap One in $1.4B Deal
Snap One will be integrated into Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.
April 15, 2024
Ap24103728113698
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Steel Shareholders Approve Takeover by Japan's Nippon Steel
President Biden has come out in opposition to the deal.
April 15, 2024
Do it Best headquarters, Ft. Wayne, Ind., April 2017.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Do it Best, United Hardware Merger Approved
United shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the deal in early April.
April 12, 2024
Imperial Dade's Loxley facility, Loxley, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Harbour Food Service Equipment
The acquisition is the 83rd under Imperial Dade's current executives.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1347517814
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors
The company also added a Texas distributor earlier this year.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1358554552
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
Crimson is a premier distributor and fabricator of engineered steel rebar and structural steel products.
April 9, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
The Kentucky company is a leading distributor and fabricator of high-density polyethylene pipe.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
The AFC Industries company said the deal would complement the EAP Seals business acquired last year.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial
EcoIndustrial's companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.
April 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024