Resideo to Acquire Snap One in $1.4B Deal

Snap One will be integrated into Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

Resideo Technologies Inc.
Apr 15, 2024
Resideo office, Louisville, Ky.
Resideo Technologies Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., and CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resideo Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions, and Snap One Holdings Corp., a provider of smart-living products, services and software to professional integrators, on Monday announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which Resideo has agreed to acquire Snap One for $10.75 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion, inclusive of net debt.

Upon closing, Snap One will integrate into Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

The transaction will combine ADI's strong position in security products distribution and Snap One's complementary capabilities in the smart living market and innovative Control4 technology platforms, which is expected to drive increased value for integrators and financial returns. Together, ADI and Snap One will provide integrators an increased selection of both third-party products and proprietary offerings through an extensive physical branch footprint augmented by industry leading digital capabilities.

"The acquisition of Snap One is an exciting step in Resideo's continued transformation through portfolio optimization, operational enhancements and structural cost savings actions," said Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's president and chief executive officer. "ADI and Snap One are highly complementary businesses and together will meaningfully enhance our strategic and operational capabilities as a significant player in attractive growth categories.

"We are excited about the enhanced value proposition through increased product breadth, local availability, support services and broad market expertise, as well as the future opportunities this creates for integrators serving residential and commercial markets. In addition, the investment by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a testament to the strategic and financial merits of this transaction and provides financial flexibility as we continue to transform and optimize our portfolio. We look forward to the ADI and Snap One teams working together to drive value for all stakeholders through executing on the substantial business and financial synergies we see in combining the two businesses."

"Snap One has grown from a startup built by entrepreneurial integrators to an industry leader in smart technology, delivering seamless experiences to consumers and high-quality services and support to our integrators," said John Heyman, chief executive officer of Snap One. "This is the right next step to capture new opportunities to bring our solutions to market. The future of smart living is here. Demand for connected technology products continues to grow, and Resideo is the right owner to drive our expansion. We believe this transaction will deliver compelling value to our stakeholders and will create opportunities for our people and integrator partners."

"We are excited to support Resideo on this highly strategic acquisition and in their ongoing transformation," said Nathan Sleeper, CD&R's chief executive officer. "I look forward to joining Resideo's Board of Directors and supporting the business as it executes on this transaction and the significant opportunity we see available over the coming years."

