Imperial Dade Acquires Harbour Food Service Equipment

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and CHELSEA, Mass. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Harbour Food Service Equipment.

The transaction represents the 83rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

For nearly 100 years, Harbour has operated with an unparalleled reputation, built on strong, longstanding relationships with business owners throughout Boston. Originally founded as a woodworking shop, Harbour has developed into a widely recognized equipment and supply dealer for independent restaurants, local chains and a variety of corporate, educational and government institutions.

Owned and operated by the Kalick family, the company remains committed to providing their customers and employees with the highest level of attention. The company operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded.

By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Harbour’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I enthusiastically welcome the entire Harbour family to the Imperial Dade platform. Imperial Dade is honored to carry forward the Harbour legacy into this next chapter of growth,” said Robert Tillis.

“This acquisition and partnership reinforces our focus to bolster our product offering and expertise to our customers. Harbour and Imperial Dade have shared values, and we are excited to roll out the full product suite to customers across the Northeast,” said Jason Tillis.

“On behalf of Harbour Food Service Equipment, we are thrilled to be part of Imperial Dade. Imperial Dade shares the same relentless focus on delivering the best service and product offering to the customer. The resources and strategic support will enable us to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen customer relationships,” said Kelly Kalick, president of Harbour Food Service Equipment.