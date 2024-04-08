TFC Acquires Supaseal

HEATHFIELD, England — TFC, an AFC Industries company and leading provider of vendor managed inventory solutions and technical engineering products, has made a further acquisition in the O-rings and seals market, acquiring Midlands-based Supaseal.

Supaseal is a major player in the rubber seals industry, growing a business which started in 1991 to now supplying a wide range of O-rings, rotary shaft seals, bonded seals, circlips and associated products to customers in the U.K., Europe, the U.S., Middle and Far East.

TFC had already acquired EAP Seals, located in Manchester, in April 2023, and this move adds to TFC’s market share in rubber sealing products and strengthens the technical components category.

“Supaseal have the same customer dedication as we do at TFC and a clear commitment to providing quality products along with high customer service levels,” said Morgan Burgoyne, president of TFC. "When Supaseal connected with TFC, we recognized a chance to bring onboard a skilled team with a great reputation in the industry to also complement our EAP team and together keep growing a division that adds real value to customer businesses."

"Working alongside TFC feels like a great match for the Supaseal team," said Lisa Bingley, director of Supaseal. "It creates fresh opportunities within our current customer network and allows us to share our extensive 30-plus years of industry knowledge with TFC's customers."

The company will continue to be run by its current management team and operate from its existing premises in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, England.