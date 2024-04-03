Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials

MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co.
Apr 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
iStock.com/herraez

CHICAGO — Brown Gibbons Lang & Company on Tuesday announced the sale of MidWest Materials, a premier flat-rolled steel service center for North American original equipment manufacturers, to Reliance Inc., a diversified metals solutions provider.

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to MidWest Materials in the transaction.

"The BGL team demonstrated their experience and knowledge in the metal service center sector throughout the entire process, and we are very pleased with the outcome," said Brian Robbins, CEO of MidWest Materials. "I appreciate the team's dedication to helping us find a capable and respected partner to continue executing our plans for growth."

Headquartered in Perry, Ohio, and founded in 1952, MidWest Materials provides a wide breadth of steel products including hot-rolled, high strength hot-rolled, coated, and cold-rolled products that are sold into the trailer manufacturing, agriculture, metal fabrication, and building products markets.

Founded in 1939, Reliance is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries.

BGL's Metals & Advanced Metals Manufacturing team has deep sector knowledge and extensive Metals M&A transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry. Coverage includes metal service centers, mills and foundries, advanced metals manufacturing, and metals recycling.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
April 2, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 03 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire EGW Utilities
The suburban Dallas company supplies underground utility contractors and municipalities.
March 26, 2024
PRNewswire
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Wheelco
The company plans to combine its OE trailer axle division with Wheelco Manufacturing Components.
March 22, 2024
I Stock 587206266
Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens to Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business
The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 12 03 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Dominion Electric Supply
Dominion operates nine branches across Virginia and Maryland.
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 3 32 12 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
House-Hasson to Acquire Bostwick-Braun
The hardware distributors said the combination would put them in "an even stronger position."
March 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 59 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Drilling Tools International Acquires Deep Casing Tools
U.K.-based DCT is a global leader in innovative downhole technology solutions.
March 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 20 At 2 41 55 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Madison Electric, Standard Electric
The Michigan-based companies will add 36 locations to the Sonepar network.
March 20, 2024