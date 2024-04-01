Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition

Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.

Vallen Distribution
Apr 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution, a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services with offerings that include safety equipment inspection, maintenance, certification and solution design, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply from Wesco International.

The combination will create a company with premier supply chain services and offerings, an enhanced ability to invest in innovative solutions, and a talented team with a common purpose to drive success for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Vallen is further positioned as a leader in integrated supply serving the foremost brands to optimize their indirect supply chain. With expertise and scale, Vallen is able to customize solutions that meet the needs of customer operations at facilities in market sectors spanning aerospace and automotive to heavy equipment and pharmaceutical.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said, “Today marks an exciting new chapter for Vallen as we bring together two outstanding supply chain solutions providers.

"As a combined company we will be the partner customers and suppliers turn to for innovative and sustainable solutions, providing technical product knowledge, deep experience with supply chain solutions, and excellent customer service. I am proud to welcome the talented team at WIS and look forward to continuing to deliver unique and customizable supply chain solutions.”

