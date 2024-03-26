Core & Main to Acquire EGW Utilities Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of EGW Utilities Inc., a distributor of products and services to underground utility contractors and municipalities based in Texas.

"With the acquisition of EGW, we are excited to expand our product offering and service capabilities in the underground utility industry," said Steve LeClair, chairman and CEO of Core & Main. “Their team brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise and will be a wonderful complement to our existing business in this area.”

Located in Carrollton, Texas, EGW has provided reliable underground utility infrastructure products and services since 2001. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and maintaining strong customer relationships has enabled it to consistently provide customers with the resources and support needed to complete their projects successfully.

"EGW is a solid strategic and cultural fit for us, with a team that has deep understanding and experience in the underground utility market,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main. “By bringing our two teams together we’ll establish increased capacity and create exciting growth opportunities for their team members, while providing added value for our customers. We look forward to welcoming the EGW team into the Core & Main family."

"Our team has been providing innovative solutions to our customers for more than 20 years," said Phil Wiegers, founder and CEO of EGW. "We are successful because we are committed to doing the right thing and delivering high-quality products and superior service with the utmost integrity. These are values we share with Core & Main, and that played a big role in our decision to join forces. The dedication Core & Main shows to its employees and customers, gives me confidence that our future is in good hands, and I’m truly energized about all the great things we can achieve together."