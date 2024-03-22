FleetPride Acquires Wheelco

The company plans to combine its OE trailer axle division with Wheelco Manufacturing Components.

FleetPride Inc.
Mar 22, 2024
PRNewswire
Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts and Service

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc., the nation’s largest independent distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts, announced that it has acquired the assets of Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts and Service, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This strategic acquisition brings great talent, expertise and capabilities that will strengthen FleetPride’s ability to serve customers across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin, as well as trailer and specialty equipment OEMs nationwide.

Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts and Service was founded in 1961 and is a third-generation family business, owned and operated by Steven P. Stich. The business consists of six retail parts locations, two service centers, one distribution center, and Wheelco Manufacturing Components OEM division.

Regarding the decision to sell his business and why he chose to partner with FleetPride, Stich said,

“Wheelco has prided itself on being a customer driven company for over 62 years. We do whatever it takes to win with our customers every day, and I’m very excited to join forces with a company like FleetPride that does the same. Their national parts and service presence, extensive resources, and opportunities for growth will be a great asset for our customers and our employees.”

FleetPride president Mike Harris said, "On behalf of the entire FleetPride organization, I am thrilled to welcome our new team members from Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts and Service to the family.

"We are honored that Steve Stich chose FleetPride to carry on the legacy of his family business. We knew early in the process that Steve and his leadership team were going to integrate very well with our vision, values, and purpose. In fact, several of our stated values are identical – all centered around people, customers, and safety. With such a strong culture, this is a high-fit business which will make FleetPride stronger end to end.”

For FleetPride, this acquisition creates density in existing markets. It now has 18 locations in South Dakota and Minnesota, several of which are in and around the Twin Cities. By combining great talent, heavy duty expertise and unmatched inventory availability, the company is living up to its purpose – "FleetPride Keeps the Country Running."

The Wheelco service technicians will now have access to FleetPride Tech University with a robust online LMS platform of truck and trailer programs, plus instructor-led, hands-on training at FleetPride’s new technician training center near Atlanta. In addition, FleetPride is creating a new OE Solutions division by combining Wheelco Manufacturing Components with FleetPride’s OE trailer axle division.

“We are excited to announce the new FleetPride OE Solutions division,” said Harris. “While both companies have been providing axle assemblies to trailer and specialty equipment OEMs for over 20 years, we’re taking advantage of the combined capabilities to expand our presence in this segment by providing innovative solutions for air brake axles dressed to customer specifications, suspensions, and kitting solutions designed to create production efficiencies for our OEM customers. Our team members are very excited to bring extensive industry knowledge and capabilities together under the new OE Solutions division.”

FleetPride’s axle assembly operations are based in Grapevine, Texas, while the Wheelco Manufacturing Components assembly plant is based in Sioux Falls.

February 13, 2024
