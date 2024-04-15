Martin Supply Acquires Trinity Hardware Headquarters

FLORENCE, Ala. – Martin Supply, one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, on Monday announced its acquisition of Trinity Hardware Headquarters from Agrisolutions, a leading global manufacturer of wear parts, components, and accessories.

Based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, THHQ specializes in the supply of standard and custom components through catalog distribution, customized inventory management programs and product delivery services. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Martin Supply's dedication to bolstering its presence within the fastening market and growing in this geographic region.

"We are excited to welcome THHQ to Martin Supply. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver unparalleled quality and service to our valued customers," said Douglas Ruggles, co-CEO of Martin Supply. "We are committed to upholding the legacy of excellence that THHQ has established."

The transition from AGS to Martin Supply promises continuity and reliability for customers. With meticulous planning and attention to detail, Martin Supply guarantees minimal disruption to the services customers depend on. Utilizing industry leading technology, Martin will drive the flow of products, services and information across the supply chain resulting in excellence in operations.

"We are confident that Martin Supply will uphold the same level of quality and commitment our customers have come to expect," said Demi Mantas, sales director, hardware at AGS. "With Martin’s 90-year history, expertise, and commitment to excellence, we anticipate even greater value and innovation for our customers.”