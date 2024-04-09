White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply

Crimson is a premier distributor and fabricator of engineered steel rebar and structural steel products.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Apr 9, 2024
I Stock 1358554552
iStock.com/Nordroden

White Cap Supply Holdings LogoPRNewsfoto/White Cap Supply Holdings LLCATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has acquired Crimson Steel Supply LLC, a premier value-added distributor and fabricator of engineered steel rebar and structural steel products serving non-residential and infrastructure end markets.

Crimson Steel is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"We are very pleased to be able to expand our rebar and structural steel product capabilities across the region thanks to the exceptional talents of the Crimson Steel team," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap. "By combining our knowledgeable teams and expanding our product offerings, we are able to strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

Since its founding in 2010, Crimson Steel has built a leading position in the Oklahoma rebar fabrication market with a focus on complex projects throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states supported by over 100 employees. The experienced and knowledgeable staff serves customers from three locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Muskogee, Oklahoma. Crimson Steel had previously partnered with Argonaut Private Equity, a Tulsa-based private equity firm focused on investments in the industrials, manufacturing and services sectors.

"I am proud of the immense success Crimson Steel has achieved over the last 14 years and enjoyed the partnership that I had with Argonaut" said Dustin Wright, CEO of Crimson Steel. "My team's commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers has helped us become the leader in the Oklahoma rebar market. Joining the White Cap family will allow us to continue supporting our valued customers while expanding our product and service offerings."

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Crimson Steel and Argonaut Private Equity in the transaction.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
TFC Acquires Supaseal
April 8, 2024
Related Stories
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
The AFC Industries company said the deal would complement the EAP Seals business acquired last year.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial
EcoIndustrial's companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.
April 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024