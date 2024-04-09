Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products

DALLAS and ATLANTA —Leading HVAC distributor Shearer Supply announced Monday that it has acquired Climatic Comfort Products, the HVAC distribution subsidiary of the Climatic Corporation.

The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S. and expands Shearer’s reach across the Southeast with the acquisition of CCP’s eight locations throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Family-owned and operated since 1936, CCP has evolved over the last 88 years into a leading distributor of HVAC equipment in the Southeast. CCP offers a range of products, including American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning residential and commercial equipment, ServiceFirst parts and supplies, Ameristar Heating & Cooling, and Mitsubishi mini-splits.

“The acquisition of CCP fits well with our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses located in attractive geographies representing best-in-class equipment manufacturers,” said Michelle Shearer-Rodriguez, CEO of Shearer Supply. “With CCP, we gain a deeper foothold in key markets across the Southeast that position us well for continued expansion throughout the region, while strengthening our longstanding relationship with American Standard. We also see significant opportunity to capitalize on complementary areas of expertise to grow the business holistically across a number of product verticals.”

Founded in 1983, Shearer is one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies serving customers from its 24 branches across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana. Headquartered in Dallas, Shearer’s core product lines include American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning residential and commercial equipment, Ameristar Heating & Cooling, Samsung HVAC, and a broad lineup of parts and supplies. The acquisition of CCP is Shearer’s second acquisition in the last 18 months following the 2022 acquisition of Partners Supply, an HVAC distributor with locations in Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

“The decades worth of industry knowledge between Shearer and CCP, combined with our complementary geographies and skillsets, make for a compelling combination that will accelerate the geographic and product offering expansion of the collective business, allowing us to better serve and grow our customer base,” said Alex Rodriguez, president of Shearer Supply. “We have a strong market opportunity and attractive runway for growth, and we look forward to joining forces with the CCP team to execute on our strategic priorities.”

This is Shearer Supply's first acquisition since partnering with Investcorp, a global alternative investment manager, last year.