Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products

The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S.

Shearer Supply
Apr 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Shearer Supply

DALLAS and ATLANTA —Leading HVAC distributor Shearer Supply announced Monday that it has acquired Climatic Comfort Products, the HVAC distribution subsidiary of the Climatic Corporation.

The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S. and expands Shearer’s reach across the Southeast with the acquisition of CCP’s eight locations throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Family-owned and operated since 1936, CCP has evolved over the last 88 years into a leading distributor of HVAC equipment in the Southeast. CCP offers a range of products, including American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning residential and commercial equipment, ServiceFirst parts and supplies, Ameristar Heating & Cooling, and Mitsubishi mini-splits.

“The acquisition of CCP fits well with our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses located in attractive geographies representing best-in-class equipment manufacturers,” said Michelle Shearer-Rodriguez, CEO of Shearer Supply. “With CCP, we gain a deeper foothold in key markets across the Southeast that position us well for continued expansion throughout the region, while strengthening our longstanding relationship with American Standard. We also see significant opportunity to capitalize on complementary areas of expertise to grow the business holistically across a number of product verticals.”

Founded in 1983, Shearer is one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies serving customers from its 24 branches across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana. Headquartered in Dallas, Shearer’s core product lines include American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning residential and commercial equipment, Ameristar Heating & Cooling, Samsung HVAC, and a broad lineup of parts and supplies. The acquisition of CCP is Shearer’s second acquisition in the last 18 months following the 2022 acquisition of Partners Supply, an HVAC distributor with locations in Chattanooga and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

“The decades worth of industry knowledge between Shearer and CCP, combined with our complementary geographies and skillsets, make for a compelling combination that will accelerate the geographic and product offering expansion of the collective business, allowing us to better serve and grow our customer base,” said Alex Rodriguez, president of Shearer Supply. “We have a strong market opportunity and attractive runway for growth, and we look forward to joining forces with the CCP team to execute on our strategic priorities.”

This is Shearer Supply's first acquisition since partnering with Investcorp, a global alternative investment manager, last year.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
TFC Acquires Supaseal
April 8, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1358554552
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
The Kentucky company is a leading distributor and fabricator of high-density polyethylene pipe.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
The AFC Industries company said the deal would complement the EAP Seals business acquired last year.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial
EcoIndustrial's companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.
April 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024