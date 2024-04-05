BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial

The companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.

BradyPLUS
Apr 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
BradyPLUS/PRNewswire

SCRANTON, Pa., and LAS VEGAS — BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired the EcoIndustrial family of companies, distributors serving the greater northeastern Pennsylvania marketplace.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EcoIndustrial offers a wide array of industrial packaging, foodservice disposables, jan-san and safety products.

Led by Sean McCormack and Dan Frascella since 2011, these companies have grown to become leading distributors in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of EcoIndustrial enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyPLUS. "I look forward to working with Sean, Dan and the entire EcoIndustrial team. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across Pennsylvania."

"We are very excited to become part of the BradyPLUS organization," said McCormack. "Our teams are looking forward to joining a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
April 3, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 11 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bostwick-Braun to Focus 'Exclusively' on Industrial Products
The company last week reached a deal to sell off its wholesale hardware operations.
March 26, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 26 At 3 03 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire EGW Utilities
The suburban Dallas company supplies underground utility contractors and municipalities.
March 26, 2024
PRNewswire
Mergers & Acquisitions
FleetPride Acquires Wheelco
The company plans to combine its OE trailer axle division with Wheelco Manufacturing Components.
March 22, 2024
I Stock 587206266
Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens to Acquire Industrial Drive Technology Business
The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 21 At 12 03 56 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Dominion Electric Supply
Dominion operates nine branches across Virginia and Maryland.
March 21, 2024