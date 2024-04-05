BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial

SCRANTON, Pa., and LAS VEGAS — BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired the EcoIndustrial family of companies, distributors serving the greater northeastern Pennsylvania marketplace.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EcoIndustrial offers a wide array of industrial packaging, foodservice disposables, jan-san and safety products.

Led by Sean McCormack and Dan Frascella since 2011, these companies have grown to become leading distributors in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of EcoIndustrial enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyPLUS. "I look forward to working with Sean, Dan and the entire EcoIndustrial team. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across Pennsylvania."

"We are very excited to become part of the BradyPLUS organization," said McCormack. "Our teams are looking forward to joining a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer."