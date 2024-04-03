Beacon to Acquire Specialty Waterproofing Distributor

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon, the only publicly traded specialty roofing and complementary products distributor, announced on Tuesday that it signed a purchase agreement to acquire Smalley & Company, headquartered in Denver with 11 locations in Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

Smalley is a privately held company, which is 100% owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust. Closing the contemplated transaction requires a majority vote of the plan’s Participants giving the ESOP Trustee authorization to approve the sale.

Smalley & Company has provided contractors, design professionals and owners with tailored sealant and waterproofing solutions since 1967. Smalley & Company has become an industry leader through its dedication to being a vital link in the supply chain to contractors that perform a wide range of applications in the new construction and restoration markets.

“The team’s technical know-how is at the top of the industry, and we look forward to closing this acquisition, so that we can welcome Smalley employees to Beacon and begin serving customers with our expanded products and services,” said Martin Harrell, Beacon’s division president, waterproofing.