Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors

Gases and welding supply distributor Meritus Gas Partners added three more companies in mid-March, company officials said.

Meritus acquired Advanced Gases & Equipment, headquartered in Sacramento, along with South Dakota-based A-OX Welding Supply and A&B Welding Supply.

Advanced Gases operates three facilities serving metal fabrication and construction customers — along with the agriculture and wine sectors — in the Sacramento area, including a production and distribution hub in West Sacramento, California. A-OX, based in Sioux Falls, and A&B, headquartered in Rapid City, operate eight locations between them in the Dakotas and Iowa. The companies, which distribute welding and safety supplies and industrial, specialty and medical gases, have been owned by the Elliott family for more than 60 years.

Rob D’Alessandro, Meritus’ vice chairman, noted that A-OX and A&B recently built a “state-of-the-art” packaged gas filling site in Sioux Falls.

“The companies are poised to continue their exciting growth trajectory and we are looking forward to supporting the Elliotts and their employees on this path,” D’Alessandro said in a statement.

Each business’ previous owners will continue to lead those operations and retain an equity stake in Meritus. Additional details of the transactions, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

Meritus earlier this year also acquired Airco Gases Southwest, a Dallas-based company formed in 2020 through the acquisitions of Welders Warehouse and Allied Welding Supply.