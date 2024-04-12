Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors

The company also added a Texas distributor earlier this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 12, 2024
I Stock 1347517814
iStock.com/Andrey Znamenskyi

Gases and welding supply distributor Meritus Gas Partners added three more companies in mid-March, company officials said.

Meritus acquired Advanced Gases & Equipment, headquartered in Sacramento, along with South Dakota-based A-OX Welding Supply and A&B Welding Supply.

Advanced Gases operates three facilities serving metal fabrication and construction customers — along with the agriculture and wine sectors — in the Sacramento area, including a production and distribution hub in West Sacramento, California. A-OX, based in Sioux Falls, and A&B, headquartered in Rapid City, operate eight locations between them in the Dakotas and Iowa. The companies, which distribute welding and safety supplies and industrial, specialty and medical gases, have been owned by the Elliott family for more than 60 years.

Rob D’Alessandro, Meritus’ vice chairman, noted that A-OX and A&B recently built a “state-of-the-art” packaged gas filling site in Sioux Falls.

“The companies are poised to continue their exciting growth trajectory and we are looking forward to supporting the Elliotts and their employees on this path,” D’Alessandro said in a statement.

Each business’ previous owners will continue to lead those operations and retain an equity stake in Meritus. Additional details of the transactions, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

Meritus earlier this year also acquired Airco Gases Southwest, a Dallas-based company formed in 2020 through the acquisitions of Welders Warehouse and Allied Welding Supply.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1358554552
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
April 9, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
April 9, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1358554552
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
The Kentucky company is a leading distributor and fabricator of high-density polyethylene pipe.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
The AFC Industries company said the deal would complement the EAP Seals business acquired last year.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial
EcoIndustrial's companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.
April 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024
I Stock 1684353709
Mergers & Acquisitions
Diploma to Acquire Peerless Aerospace Fastener in $300M Deal
The London-based distributor said the deal would "significantly" expand its U.S. capacity.
March 29, 2024
I Stock 1373031925
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot to Acquire SRS Distribution in $18B Deal
It's the home improvement giant's largest acquisition to date.
March 28, 2024