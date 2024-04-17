Ballymore Safety Sold to PE Firm One Equity Partners

Based in Coatesville, PA, Ballymore designs, develops, and manufactures highly engineered safety products.

Apr 17, 2024
Ballymore Sized

NEW YORK – April 17, 2024 – One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ballymore Safety Products (“Ballymore” or the “Company”). Ballymore, which was acquired by Graycliff Partners (“Graycliff”) in 2021, is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered vertical access and material handling safety related products that facilitate the movement of people and goods throughout warehouses, factories, last-mile delivery, and retail locations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Ballymore designs, develops, and manufactures highly engineered safety products that address safety and productivity issues related to vertical access and heavy material handling. The Company offers a broad suite of products and services, including rolling safety ladders, lifts, work platforms, fall protection systems, portable loading docks, lift tables, conveyors, stackers, and reach tools. This equipment is most commonly used in retail and industrial environments. The Company operates six facilities in the U.S. and has approximately 270 employees. 

“Companies are increasingly looking for innovative technologies and solutions that ensure worker safety and enhance productivity,” said Steve Lunau, Partner, One Equity Partners. “Ballymore has a longstanding reputation, developed organically and through strategic M&A, for developing and delivering high quality and innovative workplace solutions. This investment exemplifies OEP’s focus on identifying strong businesses with significant growth potential that can serve as a platform for growth through transformational M&A.”

“We are excited to work with One Equity Partners as we look to continue growing our operations and enhancing our product set,” said Bill Frame, President & CEO of Ballymore Safety Products. “OEP has significant experience investing in industrial manufacturing companies, and we look forward to partnering to grow Ballymore into a true market leader.”

“This industry is experiencing tailwinds from the re-shoring of industrial activity in the U.S. and an increased focus on employee safety for the workforce,” added Mario Ancic, Principal, One Equity Partners. “Together, these dynamics create an opportune market environment to support Ballymore’s growth as companies seek to enhance employee retention, drive productivity, and limit time loss due to injury.”

Brandon Martindale, Partner at Graycliff, said, “We are proud of all we have accomplished over the last three years, which could not have been done without the hard work and dedication of Bill Frame and the team at Ballymore and their unwavering focus on safety, quality, innovation, and partnership. We believe Ballymore is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory, and we look forward to seeing what the team will achieve with OEP’s support.”

“Graycliff’s support and guidance were integral in getting us to where we are today,” said Bill Frame. “The improvements we’ve made to our product offering, talent, branding, and operations have given us the tools to grow into a market leader and full-scale provider of safety solutions across North America. We look forward to partnering with OEP to achieve this vision.”

Fairmount Partners and BlackArch Partners served as co-financial advisors to Ballymore, while Akerman LLP served as legal counsel.  Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP provided legal advice to One Equity Partners.

###

About Ballymore Safety Products

Ballymore Safety Products, since its inception, has been known for making custom access stands, platforms, and systems. Today, over 1,800 distributors turn to Ballymore for their conventional and special access needs. Throughout the years, Ballymore's reputation for high quality equipment manufactured in steel, aluminum, and stainless steel has resulted in contracts with major corporations, including household retailers and industrial producers and suppliers. Learn more at www.ballymore.com

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

