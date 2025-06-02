White Cap Acquires American Contractors Supply, Reinforcing Concepts

White Cap announced Monday that it has acquired a pair of related companies that serves the non-residential construction and infrastructure markets in the Southeast.

American Contractors Supply is a provider of construction products and brace rentals, while Reinforcing Concepts designs reinforced mesh for concrete construction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The American Contractors Supply and Reinforcing Concepts teams both have an established reputation as a trusted name in the local construction industry," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "I am especially excited for these talented associates to join White Cap and grow our product and engineered services offerings to customers here in the metro Atlanta area, where White Cap is headquartered."

"Being a business with a strong history of putting our customers first, it was a natural fit for American Contractors Supply and Reinforcing Concepts to join White Cap," added Jason Reuter, owner of American Contractors Supply. "White Cap has a culture that will allow our team to grow their careers, and our customers will benefit from even greater service levels with more locations, products and value-added services."

The deal follows White Cap's agreements to acquire distributors in Wisconsin and western Canada in recent weeks.

The company ranked at no. 7 on ID's 2024 Big 50.