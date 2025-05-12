White Cap to Acquire British Columbia Distributor

White Cap announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Raider Hansen, a British Columbia distributor of tools, safety supplies and equipment.

White Cap officials said the company — officially Cascade Raider Holdings Ltd. — operates eight locations across the province.

"We look forward to adding the skilled team at Raider Hansen to the White Cap family," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "With their established presence in British Columbia, Raider Hansen joins White Cap Canada in serving Canadian businesses from coast to coast, and will broaden the product offering and technical expertise for all customers in this growing market."

Raider Hansen President Rod Langtry added that the deal would provide "the opportunity to grow the products, services and innovation we offer our local customers."

Terms of the proposed deal were not disclosed.