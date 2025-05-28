White Cap to Acquire Advanced Fastening Supply

AFS operates three locations in Wisconsin.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 28, 2025
Advanced Fastening Supply store, Madison, Wis.
Advanced Fastening Supply store, Madison, Wis.
Advanced Fastening Supply

White Cap announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Advanced Fastening Supply, a Wisconsin distributor of fasteners, tools, safety supplies and other products.

AFS, based in Madison, Wisconsin, operates additional Badger State locations in Waukesha and outside Appleton. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We look forward to welcoming AFS to the White Cap family in the coming weeks," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "Their strong reputation and product mix will enhance our ability to serve contractors across the Midwest with the tools, fasteners and safety solutions our customers need to get the job done."

"White Cap shares our customer-first mindset and commitment to delivering total jobsite solutions," added AFS co-owner George Rasmussen. "Together, we can open the door to new growth opportunities for the AFS team and for delivering even more value, service and solutions to our customers across Wisconsin and beyond."

