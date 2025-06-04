Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal

Marco Rubber & Plastics has acquired fellow sealing products supplier Colonial Seal Company, officials announced Tuesday.

Marco owner Align Capital Partners said that the addition of New Jersey-based Colonial would add oil seals to its product lineup. Colonial also provides O-rings, gaskets and shaft seals to industrial and pharmaceutical customers and other end markets.

The deal would open up new cross-selling opportunities and vendor relationships for Marco, as well, officials said.

“Colonial’s diverse supply chain and product expertise enhance our ability to provide best in class products and value-added services to our entire customer base,” Marco CEO Marty Daley said in the announcement.

"Together, we will remain focused on delivering high quality products and customer service as we pursue new strategic growth opportunities,” added Stephen Maloney, Colonial’s founder and president.

The deal marks the seventh Marco acquisition since ACP acquired a majority stake in the supplier in early 2020. Additional terms of the Colonial transaction were not disclosed.