MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor

Kansas City pipe, valve and fittings distributor MKS Pipe and Valve announced Tuesday that it has acquired Omaha, Nebraska, counterpart Industrial Pipe & Supply.

MKS officials said that the deal would add a second distribution hub to its operations, expand its reach into Nebraska and Iowa, and bolster both its product lineup and its customer service capabilities in the Midwest.

The addition of IPS would particularly enable same-day delivery of custom gaskets and other custom products in the area, officials said.

The combined company will operate under both the MKS and IPS names, and IPS will continue its current operations and retain its 10-employee workforce.

Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

"IPS represents exactly who we were 15 years ago – a tight-knit team with strong customer relationships and deep industry knowledge," MKS President and CEO Steve Adams said in the announcement. "They have the same commitment to customer service excellence and employee-first culture that has driven our growth. This acquisition allows us to bring specialized products and services to markets that have been underserved while providing IPS customers with expanded access to best-in-class suppliers."

"We've been looking for opportunities to offer our customers more services and expanded product lines," added IPS President Paul Van Werden. "MKS brings exactly what we've been wanting to do – actuated valve packages, custom machining capabilities, and relationships with industry-leading suppliers.”