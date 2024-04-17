Purvis Industries Acquires PTE Drives

[Dallas, TX, Monday, April 15, 2024] – Purvis Industries is pleased to announce that effective April 15 th, 2024, they have acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel, and intellectual property of PTE Drives of Akron, Ohio. PTE Drives is a family-owned and operated industrial distributor that operates a single branch in Akron, Ohio.

PTE Drives is a full-line industrial distributor with bearings & power transmission, electrical and automation, conveyors and conveyor components, and gearing and gear motors. They focus on local inventory and technical product knowledge to serve their customer base in the surrounding northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania area.

Ralph Funk, PTE Drives President, said, “We are very excited to join the Purvis family. We have been focused on product expertise and a traditional distributor model of local stock, service, and support for our entire existence. The addition of Purvis’ support and engineered services will allow us to assist our customers in more ways than ever before.”

Jeremiah Johnson, Purvis Industries Executive VP & COO, said, “We’re glad to welcome PTE Drives to the Purvis Industries family. We are always looking to partner with distributors that want to serve their customers the right way – through knowledge, relationships, and constant support throughout the relationship.