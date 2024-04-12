Do it Best, United Hardware Merger Approved

United shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the deal in early April.

Do it Best
Apr 12, 2024
Do it Best headquarters, Ft. Wayne, Ind., April 2017.
Do it Best headquarters, Ft. Wayne, Ind., April 2017.
iStock.com/jetcityimage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — United Hardware and Do it Best on Thursday announced an approved merger, reshaping the home improvement industry landscape. United Hardware shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the merger on April 5.

This strategic decision reflects a shared commitment to exceptional service, quality products, and a comprehensive range of programs to empower independent home improvement business owners. 

The merger will enhance efficiency, add buying power, and drive store growth for previous United Hardware dealers and Do it Best members alike. By leveraging organizational strengths and resources, the merger will provide value to members and foster their continued success.

“We’re thrilled to announce our union with United Hardware,” said Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr. “This partnership represents our deep-seated belief in the co-op model and our dedication to drive member growth in an increasingly competitive market.”

United Hardware President and CEO Chad Ruth echoed Starr’s sentiments, stating, “This is a significant milestone in our history, and we’re confident that this merger will continue to support the United Hardware dealers at the level of service they expect. The two co-ops share a commitment to supporting independent home improvement retailers, and together, we can amplify our impact for member-owners and customers.”

READ: United Hardware, Do it Best Announce Merger Agreement 

Both United Hardware and Do it Best leadership teams are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for customers without disruption to their service. All United Hardware store locations will maintain their independent brand identities, allowing them to retain their autonomy and individuality within the co-operative framework.

In addition to the companies’ shared vision, they boast rich histories dating back to 1945.

In 1945, businessman E.J. “Gene” Koblas acquired an interest in the United Hardware Distributing Company. With an entrepreneurial spirit, Koblas immediately assembled a coalition of 100 furniture stores under the banner of the United Furniture Distributing Company. 

Four years later, this strategic alliance led to the formation of United Hardware & Furniture Company. However, in 1953, Koblas decided to divest the furniture division, catalyzing a new era of focus and growth in the hardware sector. Then in 1957, retailers purchased a controlling interest in the hardware division and formed United Hardware Distributing Co., which launched the Hardware Hank brand. Today, United Hardware earns annual sales of nearly $200 million.

Founded in 1945, Arnold Gerberding pioneered the cooperative model in Fort Wayne with Hardware Wholesalers, Inc., (HWI). His visionary approach enabled HWI members to benefit from better volume pricing through collective purchasing, which was backed by investments from 100 independent business owners across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. This fostered a tight-knit community of independent hardware stores, each serving as both members and sole shareholders. 

In 1948, HWI established its first warehouse facility, followed by the implementation of a private truck delivery system in 1955. In 1998, HWI merged with Our Own Hardware, a regional co-op based in Minnesota, leading to the rebranding of HWI as Do it Best. Today, Do it Best boasts annual sales approaching $5 billion.

The merger will positively impact local markets, including Milbank, SD where the United Hardware warehouse is located, and Fort Wayne, IN where Do it Best is headquartered. As a result of the merger, local communities can anticipate increased opportunities for investment and growth.

“Our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, quality products, and a comprehensive range of programs will help our members thrive in their communities,” said Starr. “We’re energized by the economic prospects this merger brings to local communities, including Fort Wayne, Milbank, and beyond. There’s no limit to what we can accomplish with our combined strengths and resources.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
Imperial Dade's Loxley facility, Loxley, Ala.
Imperial Dade Acquires Harbour Food Service Equipment
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1347517814
Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1358554552
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
April 9, 2024
Related Stories
Imperial Dade's Loxley facility, Loxley, Ala.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Harbour Food Service Equipment
I Stock 1347517814
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors
I Stock 1358554552
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1347517814
Mergers & Acquisitions
Meritus Acquires California, South Dakota Distributors
The company also added a Texas distributor earlier this year.
April 12, 2024
I Stock 1358554552
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Crimson Steel Supply
Crimson is a premier distributor and fabricator of engineered steel rebar and structural steel products.
April 9, 2024
Core & Main branch, Norwood, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Geothermal Supply Company
The Kentucky company is a leading distributor and fabricator of high-density polyethylene pipe.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 09 At 2 20 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shearer Supply Acquires Climatic Comfort Products
The transaction combines two of the leading HVAC distributors serving the southern U.S.
April 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 08 At 3 31 23 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TFC Acquires Supaseal
The AFC Industries company said the deal would complement the EAP Seals business acquired last year.
April 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 12 16 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires EcoIndustrial
EcoIndustrial's companies serve the Northeast Pennsylvania market.
April 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 19 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
NEFCO Acquires Unicoa
The Phoenix company is a leader in the construction, pipeline and industrial supply sector.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 04 At 3 04 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Allied Sales & Service
Allied is a key provider of pumps and mechanical seals.
April 4, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 03 At 3 45 51 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Electrozad
The company is a market leader in Southwest Ontario and an authorized Rockwell Automation distributor.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1206425325
Mergers & Acquisitions
Reliance Acquires MidWest Materials
MidWest provides a wide breadth of steel products for metal fabrication, building products and other industries.
April 3, 2024
Image 28
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon to Acquire Waterproofing Distributor
The Denver company operates 11 locations across six states.
April 3, 2024
Host Storefront
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Hose of South Texas
The deal expands TIPCO's network to 31 locations across 15 states.
April 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 02 03 At 2 40 08 Pm 63dd71377db2a 647e3ca5e79d6
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Daughtridge Sales
The deal is the company's 10th acquisition since the beginning of last year.
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm 653031785a279
Mergers & Acquisitions
Vallen Completes Wesco Integrated Supply Acquisition
Vallen officials said the deal expands its position as a leading supply chain solutions company.
April 1, 2024