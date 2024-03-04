United Hardware, Do it Best Announce Merger Agreement

The deal will create "one of the industry’s leading cooperatives."

Do it Best
Mar 4, 2024
I Stock 681859908
iStock.com/jetcityimage

FORT WAYNE, Ind., and MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — In a historic move that reshapes the landscape of the home improvement industry, United Hardware and Do it Best announce that they intend to merge.

This strategic merger creates one of the industry’s leading cooperatives, aimed at delivering unparalleled support to our member-owners. 

The intent to merge, which received unanimous approval from the boards of directors of both companies, brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to exceptional service, quality products, and a comprehensive range of programs designed to support the growth and success of the independent entrepreneur. 

“We are embarking on a significant milestone in our journey as a cooperative that will change our future for the good,” said United Hardware President & CEO Chad Ruth. “By aligning with a like-minded co-op, we’re better positioned to serve our members and help them win in the marketplace.”

“We believe deeply in the power of the co-op model. It’s about partnership, mutual growth, and shared success,” said Do it Best President & CEO Dan Starr. “United Hardware joining us is not just a merger. It’s a declaration of our belief in this model, a belief in partnering with our members to compete and win.”

The merger is expected to deliver significant benefits to member-owners, employees, and customers through enhanced scale, efficiency, and innovation. United Hardware shareholders will vote to make the merger official in the coming weeks.

