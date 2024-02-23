Vallen Distribution to Acquire Wesco Integrated Supply

The WIS business designs and implements industrial MRO supply chain solutions.

Vallen
Feb 23, 2024
I Stock 470852759
iStock.com/.shock

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution, a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wesco Integrated Supply from Wesco International.

Screen Shot 2024 02 23 At 9 16 04 AmVallenSince its founding in 1865, Vallen – a portfolio company of Nautic Partners LLC – has focused on providing a value proposition rooted in technical product knowledge, deep experience with supply chain solutions, and excellent customer service.

With a rich, 50-plus year history and approximately $784 million in annual sales, WIS designs and implements industrial maintenance, repair and operations supply chain solutions which significantly reduce total costs and deliver documented savings while improving supply chain performance, including reduced order cycle time and stock-outs.

As a combined company, Vallen and WIS will continue to provide premier supply chain services and offerings to the market and be positioned to invest in innovative solutions that drive success for customers and suppliers worldwide.

“We are excited to bring together two outstanding supply chain solutions providers through this transaction and see significant opportunity ahead for the combined company," said Vallen CEO Chuck Delph. "This combination further expands and complements our vision to deliver unique and customizable supply chain solutions for our customers’ indirect spend and enhances our ability to partner with the supplier community.”

Kevin Pugh, vice president and general manager of WIS, said, “Over the course of our 50-year history, WIS has become a key provider of integrated supply services and MRO procurement solutions. The combination with Vallen will allow us to deliver an even broader range of solutions for our customers as we continue to drive for excellence and innovation.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the second quarter of 2024.

I Stock 1323597289
