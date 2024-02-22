Veritiv Acquires Vivabox Solutions

Veritiv said the addition would enhance its capabilities in kitting and design for complex projects.

Veritiv Corp.
Feb 22, 2024
I Stock 1323597289
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

ATLANTA — Veritiv Corp., a leading specialty distributor of value-added packaging, facility solutions and print products and solutions, announced that it has acquired Vivabox Solutions, a full-service provider of customized, premium marketing solutions including tailored, multi-brand kitting solutions and packaging products for global luxury and premium consumer brands.

"This acquisition leverages our leadership and expertise in packaging distribution and commercial operations and represents an investment in building on our existing industry-leading kitting and assembly capabilities to better serve our customers," said Sal Abbate, chief executive officer of Veritiv. "Like Veritiv, Vivabox services businesses with complex packaging and supply chain needs. Their ability to deliver customized solutions and enhanced value-added services makes them a strong addition to our packaging segment. We look forward to welcoming Vivabox employees, customers, and suppliers to the Veritiv team as we further expand our position as a leading provider of packaging solutions and continue delivering innovative and sustainable products and services to our customers today – and into the future."

The addition of Vivabox enhances Veritiv's existing capabilities in kitting and design for complex projects and brings significant experience with retail and luxury and premium consumer brand customers. Vivabox also brings additional strategic relationships with global suppliers and international sourcing and importing expertise.

"Joining the Veritiv Team represents a significant step forward in our commitment to world-class quality and service to our customers across the globe," said Desiree Paquette, chief executive officer of Vivabox Solutions. "I am excited for the growth opportunities Veritiv brings and look forward to a future of shared success."

Vivabox's end-to-end suite of services includes unique turnkey solutions from concept and design to project management, kitting, sourcing and distribution. The companyt has 77 employees with the majority across three main locations in Rockville, Maryland, Dallas, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

