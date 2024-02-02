Core & Main to Acquire Dana Kepner

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dana Kepner Company LLC and associated entities.

Dana Kepner is a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and geotextile products, along with specialty tools and accessories. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“The team at Dana Kepner recognizes the importance of providing local expertise to its customers in the waterworks industry. Like the Core & Main team, they add value by serving as knowledgeable and trusted advisors to municipalities and contractors,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “We are excited about this opportunity to extend our geographic reach, expand the range of products and services that we offer, and add key talent into our organization.”

Founded in 1933 and based in Denver, Dana Kepner has 19 locations across the U.S., operating in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island, Texas and Wyoming. The team offers a variety of waterworks products, including pipes, valves and fittings, as well as meters and meter accessories.

“Dana Kepner’s team is actively engaged in industry associations committed to advancing waterworks infrastructure, and they have earned their position as a highly credible partner in the communities they serve. The team’s solid reputation aligns with our core values as a sales-driven organization that puts people first. I look forward to seeing how we can grow together with our shared focus on developing industry experts,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main.

Dave Wickett, president and chief executive officer of Dana Kepner, said, “We at the Dana Kepner Company are excited to combine our regional knowledge and relationships with the nationwide reach of Core & Main. Together, we will create the momentum to serve and supply the water and wastewater industry with unmatched excellence.”