CHANDLER, Ariz. – MEIDOH Co. Ltd., an international leader in the production of automotive fasteners, announced that it has acquired Pilgrim Screw Corp., d.b.a. Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners.

Pilgrim is a leading manufacturer of screws, bolts, rivets, clevis pins and other fasteners for the aerospace market with manufacturing operations located in Chandler, Arizona, and a small office in Providence, Rhode Island. Pilgrim’s customers include some of the world’s biggest names in the aerospace industry.

MEIDOH, a third-generation company owned by the Hasegawa family, is the premier supplier of bolts to Toyota. It has manufacturing plants in Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand and the U.S. with more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

“Pilgrim is a trusted supplier to the aerospace industry,” said Yasutaka Hasegawa, the president and CEO of MEIDOH. “This acquisition will allow us to diversify our business while furthering our mission of being the world’s number one fastener manufacturer.”

“MEDIOH is a recognized leader in our industry, and we felt they were the right partner, at the right time,” said Geoff Grove, president of Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners. “With MEDIOH’s resources, Pilgrim will reach a new level of growth and success.”

Pilgrim established its Chandler operations in 1998. There are currently 50 employees at the 24,500-square-foot facility, located at 2875 W. Frye Road within the Price Corridor. The property includes land for future growth.

“Chandler is a thriving hub for manufacturers of all types and sizes,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “Pilgrim has long been a key supplier within our regional economy, and we look forward to their continued growth in Chandler.”

Pilgrim was recently recognized as Arizona Small Manufacturer of the Year by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Manufacturers Council and will continue to be led by its existing leadership team.

“Pilgrim and the AZ MEP have been working together for nearly ten years and we are excited by this next step in the growth of the business,” said David Garafano, senior vice president of manufacturing programs and executive director, AZ MEP. “We welcome MEIDOH to Arizona and look forward to the continued success of the company."