Lawson Products Acquires Emergent Safety Supply

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced Monday that its operating company Lawson Products completed the acquisition of Safety Supply Illinois LLC, DBA Emergent Safety Supply, a national distributor of safety products based near Chicago in Batavia, Illinois.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of ESS,” said Cesar Lanuza, president and chief executive officer of Lawson Products. “ESS is a leader in the safety products and services market, and this acquisition accelerates Lawson’s safety product expansion plans to better serve customers in all of our end markets. ESS expands Lawson’s safety product offering by over four times. ESS strengthens Lawson's technical expertise necessary to succeed in the safety product category, which will benefit Lawson’s existing customers, and DSG customers more broadly, who need high-quality safety products and services.”

Mary Porter, chief executive officer of ESS, added, “We’re very excited to join Lawson Products and to be a driver of expanding their safety product offering. ESS customers, suppliers and employees will benefit from partnering with Lawson by attracting new customers, leveraging Lawson’s valuable vendor management inventory services, adding additional product categories, and a larger distribution network.”

ESS generates annual sales of approximately $13 million and is expected to be accretive to DSG’s adjusted EBITDA margins. The acquisition is being funded through DSG’s cash from operations.