Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Piedmont Electric Motor Repair Inc.

Piedmont offers a broad range of industrial products and services, including motors, cranes and machinery.

Motion & Control Enterprises
Jan 18, 2024
Piedmont Electric Motor

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Piedmont Electric Motor Repair Inc.

Founded in 1971 and based in Asheboro, North Carolina, Piedmont offers a broad range of industrial products and services, including electric motors, cranes, material handling, fabrication/welding and machinery services. The company serves industrial and commercial customers across diverse end markets.

The company will operate under the Piedmont Electric Motor name with the continued leadership of Scott Saunders. 

“We are very excited to welcome the Piedmont associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE.

“Maintenance and repair capabilities are critically important for today’s customers and are consistent with our strategy of being a full-lifecycle provider of highly-engineered products and services. Piedmont is a well-recognized provider of electric motor and crane repair services, and the strategic combination of our businesses will be positive for our customers and employees.” 

Thomas Saunders, Piedmont’s former owner, added, “I am delighted that Piedmont has joined MCE. This will provide Piedmont’s customers and employees many added opportunities for the future.”

