TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA

The acquisition extends the company's Australian footprint to Western Australia.

TricorBraun
Jan 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
TricorBraun

ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Sunday that it has acquired Perth-based Plas-Pak WA, a plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer.

The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s Australian footprint to Western Australia.

Plas-Pak WA provides an expansive range of plastic packaging components for customers in Australia and New Zealand across several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical and industrial.

“Over the last four decades, Plas-Pak WA has built an exceptional reputation for innovation with a strong focus on sustainable products,” said Andrew Allsop, managing director, TricorBraun ANZ. “This acquisition enables us to build on our customer service commitment in Western Australia, while offering our customers expanded services. We welcome the Plas-Pak WA team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company’s continued growth.” 

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with the acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021 and PB Packaging in 2022.

“At Plas-Pak, our commitment to strong customer service and high-quality products drives everything we do,” said Stephen Kiss, commercial and operations advisor, Plas-Pak WA. “We know TricorBraun shares that same passion, and we are delighted to join such a respected packaging leader. We look forward to continuing our service to customers, with TricorBraun’s support, resources, and investments in our growth.”  

All Plas-Pak WA team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company’s Malaga, Perth, location. Effective immediately, Plas-Pak WA will operate as Plas-Pak WA, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 42 packaging companies globally. 

Financial terms were not disclosed. Canterbury Partners acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
January 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA
January 17, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
January 16, 2024
Related Stories
Maxresdefault
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Safety and Supply Acquires Rocky Mountain Industrial
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsor Content
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
Following their merger, the combined jan-san distributor will be known as "BradyPLUS."
January 17, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
The Southern California company provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services.
January 16, 2024
Cisco-Eagle headquarters, Dallas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco-Eagle Acquires Trinity Controls
The Alabama company specializes in programmable logic controls engineering.
January 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 16 At 3 10 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Crownhill Packaging
The transaction represents the company's first international expansion.
January 16, 2024
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillman Acquires Rope, Chain Supplier Koch
The deal marks a new product category for the hardware manufacturer and distributor.
January 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 2 15 24 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Bridgestone HosePower Acquires Cline Hose & Hydraulics
The deal will expand HosePower's hydraulic and industrial hose business.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 2 02 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires SNC Manufacturing
The Wisconsin company is a premier designer and global manufacturer of electrical transformers.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 55 08 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kenco Acquires The Shippers Group
The deal expands Kenco's warehousing footprint by 3.8 million square feet.
January 15, 2024
Continental Engines 306+%281%29
Mergers & Acquisitions
Palmer Johnson Acquires Continental Engines
Continental is a leading distributor of diesel engines and generators.
January 12, 2024
Relevant Acquires Chem Flow
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires CHEMFLOW Products
The distributor and manufacturers' rep specializes in engineered flow control products for chemical services.
January 11, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson to Acquire Plumbing, HVAC Distributors
The company will add Yorkwest Plumbing Supply, Grove Supply and Harway Appliances.
January 10, 2024
0ddc02dea88340e494626bdbf3170093
Mergers & Acquisitions
Plimpton & Hills Acquired by Private Equity Firm
The 125-year-old company distributes plumbing and HVAC equipment across the Northeast.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 10 27 At 2 19 54 Pm 653fb4af755f7
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Eastern Supply Inc.
The Virginia company is a distributor of a broad range of storm drainage products.
January 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 09 2 05 21 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
PennEngineering Acquires Sherex Fastening Solutions
The Buffalo company is a premier provider of blind rivet nuts.
January 9, 2024