TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA

ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Sunday that it has acquired Perth-based Plas-Pak WA, a plastic packaging distributor and manufacturer.

The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s Australian footprint to Western Australia.

Plas-Pak WA provides an expansive range of plastic packaging components for customers in Australia and New Zealand across several industries, including food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical and industrial.

“Over the last four decades, Plas-Pak WA has built an exceptional reputation for innovation with a strong focus on sustainable products,” said Andrew Allsop, managing director, TricorBraun ANZ. “This acquisition enables us to build on our customer service commitment in Western Australia, while offering our customers expanded services. We welcome the Plas-Pak WA team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company’s continued growth.”

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with the acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021 and PB Packaging in 2022.

“At Plas-Pak, our commitment to strong customer service and high-quality products drives everything we do,” said Stephen Kiss, commercial and operations advisor, Plas-Pak WA. “We know TricorBraun shares that same passion, and we are delighted to join such a respected packaging leader. We look forward to continuing our service to customers, with TricorBraun’s support, resources, and investments in our growth.”

All Plas-Pak WA team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company’s Malaga, Perth, location. Effective immediately, Plas-Pak WA will operate as Plas-Pak WA, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 42 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Canterbury Partners acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun.