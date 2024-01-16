SupplyOne Acquires Crownhill Packaging

The transaction represents the company's first international expansion.

SupplyOne Inc.
Jan 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 16 At 3 10 17 Pm
Crownhill Packaging

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — SupplyOne Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment and services in the U.S., announced that it has acquired Crownhill Packaging, a North American packaging distributor headquartered in Toronto.

Crownhill Packaging was founded in 1986 and is one of North America’s largest full-service packaging distributors. It has grown to include four locations in Canada and the U.S., including the Chicago area. Crownhill offers a full portfolio of customized packaging solutions to customers and is highly regarded for its custom packaging capabilities, sustainable product offerings and customer-oriented service. Key customer segments serviced by Crownhill include public sector agencies, industrial products, consumer goods and e-commerce.

"The acquisition of Crownhill Packaging is an exciting step in the execution of our growth strategy,” said Todd Renehan, president and CEO of SupplyOne. “As our first international acquisition, the company’s go to market strategy offers a significant opportunity to grow and expand in one of the largest metro areas in North America. We are delighted to welcome Crownhill Packaging’s capable employees into the SupplyOne family."

"Our service-oriented approach to customers aligns perfectly with the culture of SupplyOne, and we are delighted to be able to expand our product offering and geographic reach as part of the SupplyOne family,” said Rodney Taylor, vice president of Crownhill Packaging.

This acquisition represents the 39th addition to the SupplyOne portfolio in its 25 years in business. With 18 corrugated production facilities and 45 distribution centers across North America, the company offers a national — and now international — footprint of corrugated and packaging capabilities under one roof with a dedicated focus on local marketplaces. Each region services its customers directly, offering in-person sales support, inventory management and equipment service.

“SupplyOne's service platform delivers personalized support with a robust manufacturing and distribution foundation. We're enthusiastic about expanding our customer and vendor relationships, diversifying our product offerings, and pursuing further growth through acquisitions in Canada,” said Ken Wong, vice president of Crownhill Packaging.

