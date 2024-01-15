Allient Acquires SNC Manufacturing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allient Inc., formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., announced the acquisition of SNC Manufacturing Co. Inc., a premier designer and global manufacturer of electrical transformers serving blue-chip customers in defense, industrial automation, alternative power generation, and energy, including electric utilities and renewable energy.

SNC’s offerings are complementary to Allient’s current power quality capabilities while also providing needed incremental, low-cost manufacturing capacity. SNC will become a technology unit of Allient within the Allied Power Technology pillar and will report to Ashish Bendre, corporate VP and group president.

Richard S. Warzala, chairman, president and CEO of Allient, commented:

“SNC is a solid addition to our Allied Power pillar. In addition to extending our capabilities in the clean power industry, SNC will provide us broader and deeper reach into industrial automation, defense, medical and in the energy and alternative energy markets. The business will also provide expanded opportunities to leverage sales channels and, additionally, we will gain much-needed manufacturing capacity and expertise to further grow our power quality business. And lastly, we are confident that through the utilization of Allient Systematic Tools we are in a good position to leverage our expertise to drive productivity and margin improvements over time.

“We are honored that John Vette III, selected Allient to carry the legacy of SNC forward after owning and leading the Company for 50+ years. John has built a strong leadership team and Jim Koepke the current president and COO of SNC will continue to lead SNC under Allient as the VP and general manager of the technology unit. Jim will report directly to Ashish Bendre. We are confident that under the leadership of Ashish and Jim, the opportunities for Allied Power with this new addition will be greatly accelerated. We welcome the leadership team and the entire SNC workforce to the Allient family and we look forward to continued growth and success in the future.”

Founded in 1946, SNC is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with approximately 440 employees in three locations. With approximately $40 million in revenue for the trailing 12 months, the business has other manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.

