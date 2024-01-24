Maysteel Industries Acquires Star Precision Manufacturing

The suburban Denver company offers sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services.

Maysteel Industries LLC
Jan 24, 2024
Maysteel
Maysteel

ALLENTON, Wis. — Maysteel Industries LLC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced the acquisition of Star Precision Manufacturing Inc., a full-service sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services company.

The acquisition immediately reinforces Maysteel's position as a leader in the sheet metal fabrication sector and, combined with its previous acquisition of DAMAC and merger with Porter's Group, expands its products and services, as well as its geographic reach.

Star Precision specializes in the fabrication of sheet metal into complex equipment serving a diverse customer base across a wide variety of industries, including utilities, telecommunications, scientific instrument, medical, data storage, and recreational vehicles, among others. The company operates a 100,000-plus square foot state-of-the-art facility in Frederick, Colorado, outside Denver and will continue to operate as Star Precision under the Maysteel family.

"Maysteel participates in a diverse set of defined industries that require durable sheet metal solutions. Star Precision is a complementary addition to our growing platform as we continue to scale and diversify our metal production and machining capabilities. For over 15 years, Star Precision has built its reputation serving customers in Colorado, and we hope to build on the relationships they have established to offer additional products and services across different markets," said Maysteel CEO Kevin Matkin. "Star Precision is an essential piece to our future success and growth, and we are excited to have the company and its people as part of Maysteel."

Angus Littlejohn III, president of Littlejohn Capital, said, "We are excited to continue to build Maysteel into the leading metal solutions provider in North America. Star Precision further develops our internal capabilities and geographical presence allowing us to better serve our customers."

"It was important to me that the new owner of Star Precision share the same values for our customers and employees and take what we've built over the past 16 years and move the company forward," said John Wislawski, CEO and owner of Star Precision. "Maysteel's local approach to serving the needs of customers is a strong cultural fit with Star Precision, and we look forward to building Star Precision's capabilities to broader geographies. We are very pleased to be a part of Maysteel and with their additional resources, product lines and talent we will be able to better serve our customers with quality products and service."

