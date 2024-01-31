CD&R Acquires Stake in Foundation Building Materials

American Securities will retain a majority of the building materials distributor.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Jan 31, 2024
FBM branch, Charlotte, N.C.
FBM branch, Charlotte, N.C.
Foundation Building Materials

NEW YORK — Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and American Securities LLC on Wednesday announced that funds managed by CD&R have acquired a significant ownership position in Foundation Building Materials Inc. from affiliates of American Securities.

FBM is a leading distributor of specialty building products. American Securities will continue to own a majority stake in FBM.

Founded in 2011, FBM operates in over 300 locations and serves a diverse customer base of more than 40,000 residential, non-residential and specialty contractors and homebuilders throughout the United States and Canada. Its products include gypsum wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and other construction materials. In 2021, FBM was acquired by American Securities and has since grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, including its combination with Beacon's interior products and insulation businesses. Through these initiatives, the company has strengthened its market presence, expanded its product and service offering to customers, and grown its employee base and footprint in key regions throughout North America.

"We are pleased to welcome CD&R as an investment partner alongside American Securities," said Ruben Mendoza, president and CEO of FBM. "CD&R has a longstanding track record of investing in and growing market-leading building products distribution companies like ours with an approach to value creation that is very much aligned with FBM's guiding values and operating principles. American Securities has been a trusted partner to FBM, and shares in the broader FBM team's excitement to have CD&R on board as we deepen our commitments to our FBM colleagues and customers and continue to build a successful business over the long-term."

"We have long admired FBM and have tremendous respect for the business Ruben and his team have built," said Nate Sleeper, CEO of CD&R. "We look forward to supporting FBM through its next phase of growth and to partnering with American Securities."

"FBM is a well-run, market-leading business that adds significant value for its customers and is well-positioned for growth," said Tyler Young, principal at CD&R. "Working alongside the teams at FBM and American Securities, we will focus on helping the company achieve its full growth potential, broadening and enhancing its industry-leading services and product offerings, and deepening its relationships with customers, employees, vendors, and communities across North America."

"We are confident this partnership with CD&R represents a compelling next step in the ongoing evolution of FBM and accelerates the company's growth course," said Kevin Penn, a managing director of American Securities. "In recent years, the company has made significant progress towards achieving key strategic priorities, including investing in a new e-commerce platform and digital application to facilitate enhanced service for customers, and is well-positioned to build on this momentum."

"Our team looks forward to working with CD&R to further scale and expand FBM and its value-added offerings," added Aaron Maeng, a managing director of American Securities. "With our strong pipeline of identified, actionable opportunities, long-term customer and supplier relationships, and core focus on culture and continuous improvement, we are excited to begin this next chapter."

As part of the transaction, three CD&R professionals will join FBM's board of directors. CD&R's investment in FBM was completed on Jan. 30.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
January 22, 2024
I Stock 1132190559
MEIDOH Acquires Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners
January 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 25 At 3 36 10 Pm
Ficodis Combines Intercity Industrial, SDI Supplies
January 26, 2024
Img Stamp1 2x
Maysteel Industries Acquires Star Precision Manufacturing
January 24, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1132190559
Mergers & Acquisitions
MEIDOH Acquires Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners
Screen Shot 2024 01 25 At 3 36 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Combines Intercity Industrial, SDI Supplies
Img Stamp1 2x
Mergers & Acquisitions
Maysteel Industries Acquires Star Precision Manufacturing
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 25 At 3 36 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Combines Intercity Industrial, SDI Supplies
The deal aims to “solidify their presence in the Ontario marketplace.”
January 26, 2024
Img Stamp1 2x
Mergers & Acquisitions
Maysteel Industries Acquires Star Precision Manufacturing
The suburban Denver company offers sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services.
January 24, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 2 08 54 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Proheat
The Kentucky company is a distributor of heaters, sensors and controls.
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 4 21 30 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Industrial Supply Acquires KAR Industrial
KAR will continue to operate under its current names, including its Duramill and Omnitool divisions.
January 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 8 34 31 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lawson Products Acquires Emergent Safety Supply
Distribution Solutions Group said the deal expands Lawson's safety portfolio four-fold.
January 22, 2024
Gc 3 I Stock 1437769745
Mergers & Acquisitions
Selling Your Business: Common Deal Drivers and Killers
All good deals die seven times.
January 19, 2024
Dsc 0001
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Piedmont Electric Motor
Piedmont offers a broad range of industrial products and services, including motors, cranes and machinery.
January 18, 2024
Maxresdefault
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallory Safety and Supply Acquires Rocky Mountain Industrial
The company also disclosed its purchase of Safety Station late last year.
January 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 17 At 2 58 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyIFS, Envoy Solutions Announce New Name
Following their merger, the combined jan-san distributor will be known as "BradyPLUS."
January 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 09 22 At 2 18 27 Pm 632cb51f77698 64db879aeb653
Mergers & Acquisitions
TricorBraun Acquires Plas-Pak WA
The acquisition extends the company's Australian footprint to Western Australia.
January 17, 2024
Border States location, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Border States to Acquire Winston Engineering
The Southern California company provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services.
January 16, 2024
Cisco-Eagle headquarters, Dallas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Cisco-Eagle Acquires Trinity Controls
The Alabama company specializes in programmable logic controls engineering.
January 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 16 At 3 10 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Crownhill Packaging
The transaction represents the company's first international expansion.
January 16, 2024
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286 64d293b66f2e5
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillman Acquires Rope, Chain Supplier Koch
The deal marks a new product category for the hardware manufacturer and distributor.
January 16, 2024