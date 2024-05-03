Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires General Machinery Company, Inc.

It's the company's 11th acquisition since January 2023.

May 3, 2024
Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired General Machinery Company, Inc.

Founded in 1908 and based in Birmingham, AL, with locations in Mobile and Madison, AL, GMC is a distributor of automation & electrical products, process pumps, compressed air products, and related repair services to end-user and OEM customers in Alabama, northwest Florida and eastern Mississippi. The Company will continue to operate under the General Machinery Company name under the continued leadership of Frank and Paul Crockard.

“We are very excited to welcome Frank, Paul and the talented GMC team to the MCE family,” said Charles Hale, MCE’s Chairman & CEO. “The Company expands our territory coverage into new, growing geographies and deepens our automation and rotating equipment solution offering from leading OEMs in the industry.” Hale further noted that “GMC has a long, rich history and shares our focus on providing value-added solutions and expertise to our customers.”

Frank Crockard, GMC’s former owner, commented, “This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company that was founded in 1908 on the principles of delivering quality electrical controls, air and pump systems, and exceptional services to the industrial sector. This acquisition will grant us access to an even wider range of cutting-edge products and technologies, enabling us to better meet the diverse and evolving needs of OEMs and industrial clients alike.”

