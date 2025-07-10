Victaulic to Add Maryland Distribution Hub

The facility would be the supplier’s 32nd location overall.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 10, 2025
I Stock 843814740
iStock.com/Nordroden

Fittings, couplings and fire protection supplier Victaulic plans to build a new distribution hub in western Maryland, according to a local report.

The Pennsylvania company has purchased a more than 32-acre parcel of land in Williamsport, Maryland, that will house an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center with about 30 docks, Herald-Mail Media reported.

Company officials told the publication that the facility is expected to begin operations in the first half of next year. Officials did not disclose how many jobs could be added at the site.

The new facility would be Victaulic's 32nd location worldwide, Herald-Mail Media indicated.

Victaulic spokesperson Megan Longenderfer told the paper in a statement that the expansion would help meet increased demand as well as company growth targets. The Hagerstown, Maryland, area was selected, she added, due to “its proximity and ease of access to our customer base, as well as the channel partners we collaborate with."

