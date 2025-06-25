Construction Supplier Amrize Completes Spin-off from Holcim

Amrize this week officially completed its spin-off from Holcim and began trading as an independent public company on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange on Monday.



The company, formerly the North American operations of Swiss cement giant Holcim, says it comprises more than 1,000 locations with a workforce of about 19,000. It serves customers in “every U.S. state and Canadian province” with a “highly efficient distribution network,” officials said.



“This is an exciting day for all our teammates across North America as we begin our journey together as Amrize,” Amrize Chairman and CEO Jan Jenisch said in a statement. “As an independent, publicly traded company, Amrize will capitalize on North America’s attractive construction market driven by long term mega-trends from infrastructure modernization and onshoring of manufacturing to data center expansion and the opportunity to bridge the housing gap.”



Amrize said it intends to pursue a “growth-focused strategy” by investing in the business, pursuing “value accretive” M&A and providing “superior” shareholder returns.



The business generated $11.7 billion in revenue last year, officials said.