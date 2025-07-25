Fastenal Opens Utah Distribution Hub

Fastenal held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for its new distribution hub in the Salt Lake City area, company officials said.



The fastener and industrial supply distributor announced the debut of the 300,000-square-foot facility in Magna, Utah, earlier this month, and the site officially began operations last week. The hub replaces a former Fastenal distribution center in Salt Lake City.



Fastenal officials said the new complex features automated order retrieval, sorting and conveyance systems that would bolster its service and “support future growth.”



“By investing in new service capabilities, we’re investing in our customers, the community and future careers,” Mike Humphries, regional operations manager for Fastenal, said in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing the new distribution center and sharing this milestone with our valued partners and team members.”



Minnesota-based Fastenal is the no. 4 distributor on ID’s latest Big 50 list.