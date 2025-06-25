Texas Distributor Moves Houston Industrial Hub to Suburbs

The industrial division of Lonestar Electric Supply plans to move from Houston’s northwest side to a new headquarters in the city’s south suburbs, according to a local report.



Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply, the Houston Business Journal reports , plans to start operations in the nearly 115,000-square-foot facility — located in the Lower Kirby District development in Pearland, Texas — in the third quarter of the year. The new facility will reportedly house about half of the division’s 150-employee workforce.



Kevin Hogan, the segment’s president, told the publication that the new site’s proximity to the Port of Houston would help enable its continued growth. It would also allow the company to improve its ties to key suppliers, as well as tap into the talent pipeline in a growing community.



The company did not disclose specific project costs, but it noted that Pearland did not provide economic incentives in order to secure the new facility.



Lonestar Electric first launched its industrial segment in 2022.