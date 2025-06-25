Texas Distributor Moves Houston Industrial Hub to Suburbs

Lonestar Electric highlighted the new facility’s proximity to the Port of Houston.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 25, 2025
Lonestar Electric Supply branch, Dallas.
Lonestar Electric Supply branch, Dallas.
Lonestar Electric Supply

The industrial division of Lonestar Electric Supply plans to move from Houston’s northwest side to a new headquarters in the city’s south suburbs, according to a local report.

Lonestar Electric Industrial Supply, the Houston Business Journal reports, plans to start operations in the nearly 115,000-square-foot facility — located in the Lower Kirby District development in Pearland, Texas — in the third quarter of the year. The new facility will reportedly house about half of the division’s 150-employee workforce.

Kevin Hogan, the segment’s president, told the publication that the new site’s proximity to the Port of Houston would help enable its continued growth. It would also allow the company to improve its ties to key suppliers, as well as tap into the talent pipeline in a growing community.

The company did not disclose specific project costs, but it noted that Pearland did not provide economic incentives in order to secure the new facility.

Lonestar Electric first launched its industrial segment in 2022.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
June 18, 2025
Img 0566 Creditnyse
Construction Supplier Amrize Completes Spin-off from Holcim
June 25, 2025
Locations Page Cd Image
F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities
June 23, 2025
I Stock 1270143857
Encore Wire Breaks Ground on $500M Expansion
June 20, 2025
Related Stories
Img 0566 Creditnyse
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Construction Supplier Amrize Completes Spin-off from Holcim
Locations Page Cd Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities
I Stock 1270143857
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Wire Breaks Ground on $500M Expansion
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsor Content
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
June 18, 2025
Locations Page Cd Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Consolidates Upstate New York Facilities
The new, larger Rochester facility features an expanded service counter and adjoining pipe barn.
June 23, 2025
I Stock 1270143857
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Wire Breaks Ground on $500M Expansion
The project includes a new factory for medium voltage cables.
June 20, 2025
Green Bay Packaging
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Green Bay Packaging Invests $1B in Arkansas Facility
The multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.
June 19, 2025
Bengaluru, India
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Opens India ‘Global Capability Center’
Officials said the hub will help advance Ferguson's “technology roadmap.”
June 19, 2025
Winsupply N Richmond President Matt Jones.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Virginia Subsidiary
The new, HVAC-focused company complements Winsupply’s ambitions in the region.
June 19, 2025
Sellars CEO Tom Sellars at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company's new production facility, Milwaukee, June 17, 2025.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sellars Opens New Production Facility
The company’s third Milwaukee plant will produce material made from recycled fibers.
June 18, 2025
Border States Bemidji New Branch Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on Northern Minnesota Branch
The facility is expected to open in late 2025.
June 17, 2025
Jabil Usa Manufacturing Footprint
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Jabil Plans $500 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing for Cloud, AI Infrastructure
Jabil's strategic investment could reshape American tech manufacturing.
June 17, 2025
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary
Winsupply of Jacksonville Beach is the 20th new “Local Company” in the past 18 months.
June 10, 2025
Border States Groundbreaking 1 1 2048x1365
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Border States Breaks Ground on North Dakota Distribution Hub
The company’s first facility of its kind is scheduled to open next year.
June 3, 2025
Denver Grand Opening
Company Expansion & Consolidation
mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub
The facility includes warehouse space and a Comfort Air Distribution branch.
May 30, 2025
Motion conveyance solutions shop, Calgary, Alberta.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Adds its First Canadian Belting Shop
The Calgary location joins more than 40 Motion conveyance shops in the U.S.
May 28, 2025
Rkat Branch Front
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Opens Second Branch in Houston Suburb
The new location adds an eighth in the Houston area.
May 28, 2025
Rlar Group Photo Crawford
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Branch in Loredo, Texas
The new branch positions Crawford "at the crossroads of international trade."
May 19, 2025