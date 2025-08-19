ContiTech to Expand Iowa Facility

Plastics and rubber manufacturer ContiTech plans to invest $65 million to expand its campus in Southeast Iowa, state economic development officials announced.



The company’s U.S. subsidiary will build what officials said would be a “state-of-the-art” compounding center at the facility in Mount Pleasant, which will include production, warehouse and office space.



The project is expected to add 50 jobs. The company received a $1 million incentive package to support the expansion from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.



ContiTech, which makes belts, hoses, coated fabrics and air spring and anti-vibration systems, is expected to be spun off from its parent, automotive supply giant Continental, in the coming months.