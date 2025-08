Waterworks and fire protection distributor Core & Main announced Monday that it has opened a new branch in Kansas City, Kansas.



The new location is the company’s first fire protection facility in Kansas but its fourth overall in the Sunflower State, joining locations in Olathe in suburban Kansas City, as well as hubs in Wichita and McPherson.



Core & Main ranked no. 6 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.