Motion Adds Quebec Sales Branch

The company said the new location would establish “a foothold in northern Quebec.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 9, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion

Motion announced Wednesday that it has officially opened a new sales branch in northwestern Quebec.

The new facility in Val-d'Or — more than 300 miles northwest of Montreal — would bolster customer service in the area and join a footprint of about 70 locations across Canada, Motion officials said. Its services include order fulfillment, customer training, and engineering and repair for pneumatics, hydraulics and power transmission.

The company also said that the facility would create “opportunities for skilled jobs” in the province, although it did not provide an estimate for potential new jobs.

“By establishing a foothold in northern Quebec, we can now provide local customers with faster, more responsive service to help keep their facilities running smoothly,” Motion President James Howe said in a statement.

The Val-d'Or branch officially opened July 2. Motion is the no. 2 distributor on ID’s most recent Big 50.

