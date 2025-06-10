Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary

Winsupply on Tuesday announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Northeast Florida — the 20th “Local Company” to join the Ohio construction and industrial distributor since the beginning of last year.
Winsupply of Jacksonville Beach features a 10,500 square-foot facility and a forthcoming 1,500 square-foot showroom, along with a staff of three — including company president and master plumber Thomas Blackburn.
Blackburn joined Winsupply in a sales role after selling his plumbing business in 2022 and “immediately” enrolled in the Winsupply Presidents Scholarship Program.
“This new start is another strategic fit for Winsupply to grow its plumbing, electrical and HVAC presence on the booming east coast of Florida,” Steven Lyon, the area leader for Winsupply Inc., said in a statement. “This multi-offering location will be a great business to build on in many coastal locations.”
Winsupply — no. 5 on ID’s latest Big 50 — added that it hopes to open another 20 Local Companies in the U.S. by the end of the year.