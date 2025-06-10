Winsupply Adds New Florida Subsidiary

Winsupply on Tuesday announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Northeast Florida — the 20th “Local Company” to join the Ohio construction and industrial distributor since the beginning of last year.

Winsupply of Jacksonville Beach features a 10,500 square-foot facility and a forthcoming 1,500 square-foot showroom, along with a staff of three — including company president and master plumber Thomas Blackburn.

Blackburn joined Winsupply in a sales role after selling his plumbing business in 2022 and “immediately” enrolled in the Winsupply Presidents Scholarship Program.