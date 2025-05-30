mSupply Adds Denver Branch, Distribution Hub

Plumbing, HVAC and appliance distributor mSupply announced Wednesday that it has opened a new hub in Denver.

The facility, company officials said, features a "unique mixed-use concept" that houses 20,000 square feet of warehouse space as well as a branch for its Comfort Air Distributing subsidiary.

A grand opening ceremony included a free training class, a vendor fair and a tour of the new facility for more than 300 customers.

"It's exciting to bring such a dynamic and wide-ranging inventory to the region," Jennie Bryan, mSupply's regional vice president, said in a statement. "This location houses products closer to the customer, so they can initiate repairs and installations more quickly and efficiently."

Comfort Air Distributing provides HVAC products and equipment to professionals in Colorado and areas of Wyoming.